Fugitive Boarding School Doc Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Kids
NABBED
A Missouri boarding school doctor accused of sexually assaulting minors has been captured across state lines in Arkansas days after failing to turn himself in. David Smock, 57, faces multiple felony charges against minors include molestation, sodomy, attempted sodomy, grooming, and stalking. Smock worked for Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Missouri, a Christian school that advertises itself as a “school with a heart” for at-risk boys. Investigators allege Smock developed a paternal relationship with at least one child, taking the boy on trips, giving him presents, and even bringing him to live at his home. Smock is accused of then taking sexual advantage of the child. As reported by The Star, at least five staff members have been charged this year for assaulting students at the troubled school. Former students have also alleged that they were taken to Smock’s mansion for medical treatment when they were injured, including through sexual assault, and that Smock would not report the incidents to authorities, which is legally mandated.