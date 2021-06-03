CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
David Spade to Guest Host ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Report
LIGHTEN UP
Read it at Page Six
David Spade is set to serve as a guest host of Bachelor in Paradise after Chris Harrison was sidelined for defending racism, according to Page Six. Harrison’s fate on the show had been unclear after he announced in February that he’d be “stepping aside” amid an uproar over his comments in defense of a contestant’s racist actions. Now, according to Page Six, producers have decided to do away with Harrison and instead rely on a spate of guest hosts, including the former Saturday Night Live star, who has been known to post about the show on Instagram. A source quoted by Page Six said Spade was chosen because “the producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious.”