Suspect in Duck Hunters’ Killing Found Dead in Tenn. Lake
After a weeklong manhunt, authorities have found the body of a 70-year-old man wanted in the slaying of two Tennessee duck hunters. David Vowell was discovered in Reelfoot Lake, the same body of water where he allegedly ambushed Zachery Grooms, 25, and Chance Black, 26, on Monday. The victims were in a duck blind when Vowell allegedly drove his boat in and opened fire, according to the Jackson Sun. A third hunter knocked out Vowell but told police that as he tried to get the victims to safety, he saw the gunman walking toward the riverbank. Vowell, who owned a lumber company and had no criminal record, was facing first-degree murder charges. His cause of death has not been released.