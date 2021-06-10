Toddler Killed in Crossfire of Swimming Pool Shooting, Teen Brothers Nabbed
‘MY GRANDBABY WAS MY WORLD’
Two teenage brothers have been arrested for their involvement in a Memorial Day shootout that left toddler Ja’Tyri Brown and two others dead, WBRZ reports. David Williams, 19, and his 15-year-old brother were the latest suspects to be taken into custody, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Two adults and another 15-year-old have already been apprehended. CCTV showed the suspects going into the pool area of an apartment complex, where they appeared to brawl with two males who were relaxing in lounge chairs. The two males were then shot. 18-month-old girl Ja’Tyri was fatally hit by a stray bullet, according to an arrest affidavit. Her grandmother, Hope Provost, told The Advocate: “I feel like my soul and world has been ripped out of my body. My grandbaby was my world. Everything I did was for my grandbaby.”