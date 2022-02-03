Man Accused of Stashing Mom’s Corpse on His Porch for an Entire Year
‘OUTRAGE’
A Kentucky man accused of wrapping up his mother’s dead body in a blanket and stashing it on his back porch for more than a year tried to downplay the charges against him in court on Wednesday, WAVE reported. David Wood, 57, was the primary caregiver for his mom, who died in May 2020. He told the judge during his initial appearance on Wednesday that he is an ex-lawyer and wants to represent himself. An arrest report cited by WAVE said that Wood, a Louisville resident, “treated the corpse in ways that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.” During the hearing, Wood asked the judge for permission to make a statement. After the judge warned Wood against saying anything about the charges against him, Wood immediately began talking about the charges against him. “These charges sound a lot worse than they are, and I do have a few medical issues,” Wood said. “I’m not a flight risk, I’m not a violent person, as you can see from my record.” Wood, who is charged with abuse of a corpse, is being held on $120,000 bond. His mother’s cause of death has not yet been determined.