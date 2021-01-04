Georgia Elections Board Member Demands Probe Into Trump’s Phone Call
WE WANT ANSWERS
Will President Donald Trump’s now-notorious call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger prove to be his undoing? The sole Democrat on Georgia’s state election board has reportedly urged Raffensperger to investigate possible civil and criminal violations committed by Trump during the call in which Trump ordered Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his defeat in the state. David Worley told The Washington Post that the call gave “probable cause” to believe that Trump broke Georgia’s election code, adding: “It’s a crime to solicit election fraud, and asking the secretary to change the votes is a textbook definition of election fraud.” Worley cited a specific law that makes it a crime to solicit someone else to commit election fraud in Georgia—and, according to the Post, that can be punished by as much as three years in prison.