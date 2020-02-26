ABC News Suspends Correspondent David Wright Over Mysterious Project Veritas Video Footage, Says Report

Read it at The Washington Post
ABC News has reportedly suspended one of its veteran journalists over unknown remarks that he made while being secretly recorded. The Washington Post reported that correspondent David Wright had been disciplined, but it remains unclear exactly what he said in the footage. The mysterious video was teased on social media Tuesday by the founder of conservative group Project Veritas, James O’Keefe, who said it “will expose ABC News’ agenda to mislead voters and push their own narratives.” The Post reported that ABC News officials reviewed the footage before his suspension. Project Veritas was previously behind the release of a video that showed ABC News anchor Amy Robach slamming her own network for allegedly sitting on the Jeffrey Epstein story for three years. O’Keefe said on Twitter that he’d release the new footage on Wednesday morning.