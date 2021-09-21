CHEAT SHEET
Utah School District Bans ‘Politically Charged’ BLM, Pride Flags
A northern Utah school district has sparked controversy by prohibiting teachers from displaying LGBTQ pride or Black Lives Matter flags in any classroom or building. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Davis School District administrators think the flags bear political messages barred by Utah law. Chris Williams, the spokesman for the school district, says they want every school to remain “neutral” on culture-war topics. Community activists condemned the decision and maintained the flags are symbols of “love and acceptance.” One junior high school reportedly took the ban a step further by banning any other similar decorations, such as rainbow pins or stickers.