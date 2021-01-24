CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Davos Founder: Trump ‘Probably’ Won’t Be Invited Back
SNUBBED
Read it at Bloomberg
Former President Donald Trump, who considers himself a economic genius, likely won’t be getting another invitation to Davos, the nickname for the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps. The founder, Klaus Schwab, told the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag that he doesn’t regret bringing Trump into a previous gathering of the world’s top government and business leaders. But asked if there could be a repeat, Schwab said, “I’d have to go into a quiet room and think about it. If I came out, the answer would probably be ‘no.’” Schwab said he is hopeful that President Joe Biden will be able to attend a forum gathering in Singapore this summer or next January’s usual confab in Davos.