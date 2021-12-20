Davos Gathering of Global Elite Derailed by Omicron Threat
MAYBE NEXT YEAR
The World Economic Forum—the exclusive annual get-together of the global elite in Davos, Switzerland—has been canceled for the second year running as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to spiral out of control once more. The group said in a statement Monday morning that the gathering of political leaders and billionaires, which is normally held in January, is being pushed back until later in 2022. The statement said: “The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak... It is now planned for early summer.” Organizers said an online series of “State of the World” sessions will be held in January in place of the in-person event “to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.” The 2021 session was canceled at the beginning of this year.