Capitol Rioter Who Said She Wanted to Shoot Pelosi in ‘Friggin Brain’ Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor
SLAP ON THE WRIST
A federal judge has asked why an alleged Capitol rioter who was caught on camera saying she wanted to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “shoot her in the friggin’ brain” hasn’t been charged over that statement. According to CNN, Pennsylvania gym owner Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty Tuesday to a low-level misdemeanor for carrying out an illegal protest at the Capitol. But, after watching the video of Bancroft talking about shooting Pelosi, District Judge Emmet Sullivan asked the federal prosecutors in the courtroom: “That’s really troubling. It’s horrible. It’s outrageous... Does it not rise to the level of a threat?” CNN reports the Justice Department’s lawyers responded that they decided not to charge Bancroft with threatening the House speaker because she said the statement while leaving the Capitol, so it could have been difficult to prove her intent. Bancroft went on to plead guilty to one count of illegally protesting in the Capitol.