Indiana Woman Dies After Tearing Artery on Rollercoaster: Coroner

Read it at The Kansas City Star
A coroner has determined what killed a woman at an Indiana theme park last month: the force of the rollercoaster she was riding. Dawn Jankovic, 47, was riding a coaster called “The Voyage” at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in late June when her right internal thoracic artery tore, causing severe internal blood loss, according to the Dubois County coroner, who ruled the death an accident.“It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride. It had nothing to do with a malfunction or anything, as far as safety and that type of thing,” the coroner said.