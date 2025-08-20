Less than 24 hours after the White House launched a TikTok page, its videos have been inundated with comments about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The new account, which uses the handle @whitehouse and has posted seven videos since launching on Tuesday night, represents the president’s return to mainstream social media (the president’s Truth Social app has about 6 million monthly users, compared to TikTok’s 1.8 billion). The first video that the account posted on Tuesday was a compilation of Trump saying, “I am your voice.” The top comment on the post is an AI-generated image of President Trump and Epstein dressed as women that has received more than 17,000 likes. On Wednesday morning, the White House posted a video with the caption “They don’t know it yet, but Trump is making America better for them, their kids, and their grandkids...” The top comment on the post, which received 19,000 likes, reads, ”Why won’t you release the files?” Harry Sisson, a Democratic influencer who has 1.9 million followers on the platform, read out some of the negative comments in his own TikTok video and said, “They’ve gotten a pretty terrible reaction and everybody in the comments is just making fun of them.”
‘Dawson’s Creek’ Stars to Reunite for Live Script Reading Charity Event
The cast of Dawson’s Creek will reunite for the first time since the show ended in 2003 to support nonprofit F Cancer and series star James Van Der Beek, who played title character Dawson Leery, in his battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek will be joined by former castmates Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Busy Philipps, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Nina Repeta for a live script reading of the pilot episode at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre on Sept. 22. “We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be,” said Williams, who played wild child Jen Lindley on the teen soap and has since been nominated for five Oscars. “And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way." The event will be directed by Jason Moore, who directed three episodes of the show, and series creator Kevin Williamson will also be present. Prior to the announcement, Van Der Beek teased that something was in the works on social media. The show ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.
Unfortunately, summer is coming to an end. Many of us are soaking up the last bits of the season and returning from vacation before fall officially begins, but that doesn’t mean you need to abandon the feeling of being 1000 miles away in paradise. Scent is one of the strongest senses tied to memory, and Hotel Collection’s luxury home fragrances are designed to bring back the relaxation we feel during vacations at home. Right now, Hotel Collection is offering an exclusive annual membership program called First Class to help quell the end-of-summer (and post-vacation) blues. The membership includes 50 percent off all of its home fragrance products to bring the hotel lifestyle home.
If you’re new to Hotel Collection, the brand’s coveted Studio Pro Scent Diffuser is a great place to start. The diffuser uses an advanced cold-air diffusion technology to fill your home with scents inspired by your favorite five-star hotels—without using heat or water. Our favorite? “My Way,” inspired by the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach. This fragrance has notes of Tuscan leather, sandalwood, and iris, which give a chic South Beach vibe to any space. Not into diffusers? Opt for the Classic My Way Candle to give any room a spa-like quality.
There’s no better way to usher in fall than by turning your home into a luxury five-star suite.
A new study released Wednesday depicted record lows for Americans who are reading for fun, showing a “significant” decline of 40 percent in the past two decades. In 2023, only 16 percent of Americans aged 15 and older read for fun daily, compared to 28 percent of Americans in 2003. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Florida and University College London, looked at over 200,000 Americans who partook in the American Time Use Survey over 20 years to find a steady decline of 3 percent per year. “It’s significant, and it’s deeply concerning,” said research director Jill Sonke. Researchers found significant drops in leisure reading from Black Americans, those in rural areas and those with lower income levels or educational attainments. Women were also more likely to read for pleasure than men. According to Sonke, leisure reading is linked to greater health outcomes such as reduced stress and anxiety. “Reading has historically been a low-barrier, high-impact way to engage creatively and improve quality of life,” Sonke said. “When we lose one of the simplest tools in our public health toolkit, it’s a serious loss.” While the study did not list the reason for the decline, researchers have noted several factors such as increased use of digital media, growing economic pressures, less leisure time, and uneven access to libraries.
A Texas woman reported missing by her family has been found living as a member of a “lost” tribe attempting to start a sovereign kingdom in a Scottish forest. The three-person group, which calls itself the Kingdom of Kubala, claims to be descended from the Messiah and insists on reclaiming their ancestral right to land they say was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago. The trio is led by King Atehene, 36, formerly opera singer Kofi Offeh; his wife, mother-of-seven Jean Gasho, a.k.a. Queen Nandi, 43; and their handmaiden, now identified as the missing American. Now going by the name of Asnat, Taylor recently posted a video from the camp in which she said: “To the U.K. authorities, obviously I am not missing. Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child.” The group claims to live a simple, off-the-grid life and “rejects local laws,” despite being served eviction notices by the council and having their tents burned down. “We follow the laws of the creator—everything belongs to the ones who made it,” said the self-proclaimed King. “We do not believe that any authority owns the land.” There is no evidence to support their religious claims to the land. A relative of Taylor’s claims she was groomed online by Gasho.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren’s makeup artist has died in Virginia after she was allegedly shot by her son, TMZ reported. Officers were dispatched to an Arlington apartment around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to find Travis Renee Baldwin, 57, with a gunshot wound, according to investigating police. Baldwin was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital. Her 27-year-old son Logan Chrisinger was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bond in the Arlington county jail. A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to police. Van Susteren posted a shocked statement on Tuesday upon hearing of Baldwin’s death, writing, “What sadness…. my Newsmax make up artist of 3 1/2 years, and years at @ABC @espn etc. and a friend to all of her colleagues… was murdered over the weekend.” She added that Baldwin had just done her makeup on Friday for her show, The Record with Greta Van Susteren. “Of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her,” wrote Van Susteren. The pundit left Fox News in 2016 and had stints at NBC News and Gray Television before landing at Newsmax in 2022.
Summer is on hold for the East Coast, as Hurricane Erin forces evacuations and closes beaches. Lethal rip currents and high winds are expected from the Category 2 storm, with winds over 100 mph forecast as it makes its way up from the south. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered that a trio of beaches in Long Island be closed for swimming, per 6abc Action News, despite expectations that Erin will not make landfall, while some 17 beaches in New Jersey are also closed. Warnings have been issued from authorities up and down the affected coastline, with North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein saying Tuesday as he declared a state of emergency: “To folks on the coast, now is the time to prepare.” A message on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in an alert: “Life-threatening surf and rip currents along much of the east coast of the U.S. this week.” Residents of the Outer Banks in North Carolina have been warned to expect surges of up to four feet, per ABC News, while the island of Nantucket in Massachusetts, which has closed all beaches, could be in for waves as high as 13 feet as Erin spins winds out roughly 265 miles from her eye. The storm is currently plotted to follow the coast in a northward curve, having hit parts of the Caribbean on Tuesday. Its size is expected to grow, and damage to coastlines is anticipated.
A JetBlue passenger at Boston’s Logan International Airport stripped completely naked at a gate before being hauled off by authorities, according to a viral clip making the rounds online. The unidentified man began his performance in nothing but red underwear, doing stretches and exercises in full view of other passengers at Terminal C. Moments later, he slipped off his last layer, spread his arms wide, and muttered something inaudible while standing fully nude in front of stunned travelers. Massachusetts state troopers quickly swarmed, dragging the man off as JetBlue branding and furniture made clear the scene was unfolding at the airline’s gate area. It’s hardly the first time Logan has seen a bizarre nudity incident. In 2014, a naked man crashed through the ceiling of a women’s restroom before allegedly attacking an elderly passenger—he was later charged with attempted murder. JetBlue has also had its share of airborne scandals. Just last year, a Connecticut couple was arrested after children reportedly spotted them having sex during a flight to Florida. A mother traveling with her two kids told a flight attendant she had witnessed the pair engaging in sex acts nearby. JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rosie O’Donnell took time out from her conflict with Donald Trump to call out another old nemesis, Jay Leno. O’Donnell named Leno a “mean a--hole” on Instagram Tuesday, in a post reacting to the new Netflix docuseries Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser. The show follows the “damaging reality” behind the popular weight-loss series, per Netflix’s description. O’Donnell was particularly appalled by a confessional from season 8 contestant Tracey Yukich, who recalled appearing on Leno’s Tonight Show, where the host read death threats out loud to her. O’Donnell hasn’t wavered on her belief that Leno is a “bully,” as she told Vulture in 2010 amid the Tonight Show shakeup that left Conan O’Brien in the wind. “Conan moved his family across the country, and his entire staff, to get a shot at what he worked seventeen years for, only to have it taken away by the bully on the playground who doesn’t want to let go and be 60,” she said at the time. The American expat is still living in Ireland, where she moved to escape Trump. The Biggest Loser documentary has also ruffled the feathers of its MAGA former co-host and trainer Jillian Michaels, who declared she’d be suing over the series’ “egregious” claims that she gave show contestants caffeine supplements without approvals.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
Michelle Obama revealed Barack Obama found it more “difficult” to raise his youngest daughter, Sasha. The former first lady said that her oldest daughter easily bonded with Barack, discussing topics like Syria and generally being a “pleaser.” “I’d say this to Barack...our oldest Malia is very much...going to figure out...who you are, what do you like, and let’s discuss,” said in the latest episode of her podcast “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson“ Wednesday. But their younger daughter, Sasha, 24, did not share those tendencies. ”Sasha is like a cat. She’s like, don’t touch me, don’t pet me. I’m not pleasing you. You come to me, you know? And Barack’s like, well, she’s difficult. I was like, no,” Michelle said. Instead, her advice was to be flexible, comparing parenting to being a “chameleon.” Despite the difficulties of parenting, the former president often takes to social media to boast about his family. In a recent social media post, Barack celebrated Sasha’s 24th birthday, with a post reading “Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I’ll always be proud of you and will always be here for you.”
Tourists fled Milan’s international airport Wednesday morning after a man with a hammer rampaged through a terminal, smashing check-in screens and setting trash cans alight. The unnamed suspect was apprehended while allegedly attacking the screens between desks 12 and 13 at Malpensa airport when employees wrestled him to the ground. Footage from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from Terminal 1 as terrified passengers were forced to evacuate as they ran for their lives. “I turned around only to see the check-in counter on the other side was on fire,” said witness Sophia Kim, who was at desk 13 when it came under attack. “It was then I started running for my life with my husband hand in hand,” she told The Mirror. “Everyone around me was in panic mode, screaming and running. I thought I was going to die.” An airport employee reportedly sustained minor injuries while attempting to subdue the attacker, but otherwise no one was hurt and the terminal reopened “without significant disruption to air traffic” after the fire had been extinguished. The suspect is in custody, and authorities are seeking to establish a motive for the attack.