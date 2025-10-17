‘Dawson’s Creek’ House Up for Sale for the First Time for $3.2M
HOLLYWOOD HERITAGE
The iconic waterfront home known to millions as Dawson Leery’s house from the classic teen drama Dawson’s Creek has hit the market for the first time since it was built nearly 150 years ago. Perched on the banks of Hewlett’s Creek in North Carolina, the 1880s-era home that served as the central backdrop for the beloved 90s coming-of-age drama has been listed with an asking price of $3.2 million. Featuring its instantly recognizable white facade and wide porch, the listing brags about the four-bedroom property’s Hollywood heritage, calling it a “true Wilmington landmark” that boasts a “cultural legacy.” While the house has been described as livable, the listing also notes that the property, situated on a sprawling 1.7-acre lot framed by ancient oak trees and featuring the dock that appears in countless scenes of the show, requires significant renovations. The listing comes less than a month after the show’s cast reunited 22 years after the show ended for a charity event in which they performed a reading of the show’s pilot episode at a theater in New York. James Van Der Beek, who was unable to attend after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year, thanked fans for attending in a prerecorded video message and said he was “gutted” to not be in attendance.