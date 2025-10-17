Cheat Sheet
‘Dawson’s Creek’ House Up for Sale for the First Time for $3.2M

Tom Sanders 

Published 10.17.25 9:54AM EDT 
The cast of "Dawson's Creek." (Season 3) Back row: James Van Der Beek. Middle row: Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe and Kerr Smith. Front row: Katie Holmes. 2000 Columbia/TriStar International Television. A Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.
The cast of "Dawson's Creek." (Season 3) Back row: James Van Der Beek. Middle row: Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe and Kerr Smith. Front row: Katie Holmes. 2000 Columbia/TriStar International Television. A Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

The iconic waterfront home known to millions as Dawson Leery’s house from the classic teen drama Dawson’s Creek has hit the market for the first time since it was built nearly 150 years ago. Perched on the banks of Hewlett’s Creek in North Carolina, the 1880s-era home that served as the central backdrop for the beloved 90s coming-of-age drama has been listed with an asking price of $3.2 million. Featuring its instantly recognizable white facade and wide porch, the listing brags about the four-bedroom property’s Hollywood heritage, calling it a “true Wilmington landmark” that boasts a “cultural legacy.” While the house has been described as livable, the listing also notes that the property, situated on a sprawling 1.7-acre lot framed by ancient oak trees and featuring the dock that appears in countless scenes of the show, requires significant renovations. The listing comes less than a month after the show’s cast reunited 22 years after the show ended for a charity event in which they performed a reading of the show’s pilot episode at a theater in New York. James Van Der Beek, who was unable to attend after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year, thanked fans for attending in a prerecorded video message and said he was “gutted” to not be in attendance.

Dawson Leery’s home from the show Dawson’s Creek.
Dawson Leery's home from the show Dawson's Creek.
Realtor.com

2
Nepo Baby Model Reveals She’s Pregnant Again
Harry Thompson 

Updated 10.17.25 5:15AM EDT 
Published 10.17.25 5:04AM EDT 
Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Model and nepo baby Sofia Richie Grainge is having another baby of her own, she announced on Instagram. The daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander posted on Instagram to show off her new bump in the mirror on Thursday, Oct. 16. “On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier,” she said in the caption. According to Vogue, she was “referring to both her unborn child and her recently revealed clothing brand SRG Atelier.” The bundle of joy will be Richie Grainge’s second with her husband, Elliot Grainge, after they welcomed Eloise in May last year. She spoke to Vogue about motherhood in July. “I think having a daughter made me realize the importance of feeling confident without makeup,” she said. “I talk to her a lot about that. I love how I’m saying I talk to her a lot about that, because she’s one and she barely speaks, but I am convinced that she can understand me. Therefore, we have deep, deep chats about life.”

Sofia Richie Grainge
Sofia Richie Grainge/Instagram
Vogue

Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 10.11.25 11:41PM EDT 
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Hairmax.

3
Pop Star Reveals He’s Expecting First Baby With Wife
Georgina DiNardo 

Published 10.17.25 10:16AM EDT 
Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, announce they're expecting their first child via a clip of his music video "Changes."
@charlieputh/Instagram

Charlie Puth is expecting his first child with wife, Brooke Sansone. The couple—who tied the knot a little over a year ago on Sept. 7, 2024 after dating for about two years—revealed their happy news in an October 16 clip from Puth’s new music video for his song “Changes.” In the snippet, Sansone, 26, emerges, her hands clasping her belly. Puth, 33, then puts his hand over the top of hers and the two smile at each other before walking off together. A press release for the song noted that “Changes” is “both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone.” Puth had also teased exciting news on October 8, explaining that the upcoming music video would be the “perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why...”

People

4
Ratings for Victoria Beckham’s Docuseries Fail to Match Hubby’s
Harry Thompson 

Published 10.17.25 9:44AM EDT 
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/^WireImage

David Beckham has outdone his wife Victoria by doubling her viewership in the opening week of their respective docu-series. The couple has now released separate shows about their lives on Netflix. However, Beckham was more popular with viewers compared with Posh Spice’s Victoria Beckham. According to data acquired by Deadline, Posh garnered 1.7 million U.K. viewers for her first episode during the first week it aired. The former soccer star however was leagues ahead with 3.8 million U.K. viewers in the first seven days after his series was released back in 2023. Deadline was citing “official BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.” Victoria’s three-part show premiered on October 9. Episode two received 1.3 million views, while the finale gained one million views. Both of these numbers are expected to grow. While her documentary was one of the platform’s biggest of the year, it fell behind Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, which came out in May and raked in 2.2 million views in its first week.

Deadline

5
Three People Killed in Fiery Jet Crash
Harry Thompson 

Updated 10.17.25 6:36AM EDT 
Published 10.17.25 6:23AM EDT 
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Detroit

Three people have died after a jet crashed into a wooded area in Michigan, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. It occurred near a road intersection in Bath Township, 10 miles north of Lansing. Bath Township Fire Department and Police Department responded at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Bath Township supervisor, said in a statement, “Three passengers were confirmed as being aboard the aircraft. All three passengers have been found and confirmed as deceased.” The cause of the crash and the plane’s destination are both not yet known. Data from FlightAware suggests its journey had only just begun. It also indicates that the aircraft was a Hawker 800XP, a twin-engine corporate jet registered in Mexico. The victims have not yet been identified. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. The Aviation Safety Network suggests that the plane was operated by Aereo Lineas del Centro SA and had taken off from Battle Creek-WK Kellogg Regional Airport, although these details were unconfirmed. The Daily Beast has contacted the FFA for more information.

The New York Times

6
Trump’s Relentless Crackdown Projected to Slash the Workforce by 15M
Harry Thompson 

Updated 10.17.25 8:03AM EDT 
Published 10.17.25 7:25AM EDT 
Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025.
Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s massive crackdown on immigration is about to wreak havoc on the workforce, according to a new study. Projections from the Washington D.C.-based think tank National Foundation for American Policy indicate White House policy could slash the workforce by 15.7 million by 2035. That could lead to the economy slowing down, as new entrants into the workforce are unlikely to compensate for the shortfall. Axios reports Trump’s immigration crackdown could reduce “GDP growth by about half a percentage point between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2035.” There are concerns that employment deficits would particularly harm industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture due to the aging U.S. population. It would include 6.8 million fewer jobs as soon as 2028, with 2.8 million lost through legal immigration policy and 4 million through illegal immigration crackdowns. The study comes as ICE and U.S. Border Patrol adopt a stringent approach to government-mandated immigration policy. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Axios she was confident that a shortfall was nothing to worry about. “There is no shortage of American minds and hands to grow our labor force,” she said.

Axios

7
ICE Gives $130 Ticket to U.S. Resident for Not Carrying His Papers
Amber Brace 

Published 10.16.25 4:59PM EDT 
he United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Lawrey/Lawrey/Getty Images

ICE agents gave a U.S. resident a $130 ticket for not carrying legal papers despite his legal status. Reuben Antonio Cruz, originally from El Salvador, was sitting in Rogers Park, Chicago, with a friend on Oct. 9 when ICE agents approached him. “They asked us if we have papers. I said I do, but I don’t have them on me,” he said. Cruz is a legal resident of a government-funded apartment. The agents proceeded to put Cruz in their truck and drove around as they questioned him, he recalled. Cruz was let go after they verified his legal status. However, Cruz was handed a $130 ticket on the basis of the now highly enforced federal law that requires foreign nationals to have proof of registration at all times. The resident’s friend was taken away by the agents because he did not have legal status, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Daily Beast has reached out to ICE for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Yahoo

8
Devastating Poll Blows Up Trump’s Big Brag
Harry Thompson 

Updated 10.17.25 4:11AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 10:55AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Americans have humiliated Donald Trump in a new poll that trashes his campaign promises and economic boasts. It suggests that, regardless of whether Trump has fulfilled his election campaign promises, Americans still feel the pain in their wallets. The data, in a Harris poll conducted for The Guardian, found that respondents are increasingly gloomy about the economy. Of the respondents, 53 percent are worried about it, a 5 percent increase on last year. And 74 percent of respondents said their monthly costs had risen by at least $100, some by as much as $749. Inflation is at 2.9 percent, down 0.1 percent from January. In August, Trump boasted, “Prices are ‘WAY DOWN’ in the USA.” During his campaign in 2024, Trump said, “Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again.” Inflation is the most significant economic threat for respondents across the political spectrum. It ranked as the number one concern for Republicans and the second-largest concern for Democrats, after tariffs.

The Guardian

9
KISS Stars Speak Out After Band Member’s Death
Catherine Bouris 

Updated 10.17.25 1:22AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 9:20PM EDT 
KISS
Musicians Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, and Gene Simmons of American rock band Kiss attend the 38th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 28th February 1996.

The members of KISS have released statements mourning the loss of lead guitarist Ace Frehley, who died on Thursday at the age of 74. Gene Simmons wrote on X, “Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!” In a statement from Simmons and Paul Stanley to Entertainment Weekly, the pair called Frehley “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.” Later, Stanley shared his favorite photo of he and Frehley together on X. Drummer Peter Criss shared a statement on his website in which he revealed that he and his wife were with Frehley “to the end,” joined by Frehley’s loved ones and noting that he died peacefully. “His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army,” Criss added. In August, President Donald Trump announced that KISS would be one of the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees alongside actor Sylvester Stallone and Gloria Gaynor.

Entertainment Weekly

10
‘The Naked Gun’ and ‘Father of the Bride’ Star Dies at 98
Amber Brace 

Updated 10.17.25 2:25AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 11:46AM EDT 
Image of Ed Williams.
PACIFIC PIONEER BROADCASTERS

Actor Ed Williams, who played lab scientist Ted Olson in the Police Squad! TV series and The Naked Gun films, has died at the age of 98. The actor’s granddaughter confirmed Williams died on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was born and raised in San Jose, California. As a child, Williams was fascinated with The Lone Ranger on the radio and starred in the play What a Life! He moved to Los Angeles with his wife, Nancy, to teach speech classes at L.A. City College for 28 years. While he was teaching, he decided to audition for an acting job for the first time in 24 years, landing the role of Olson on Police Squad! “I made up for lost time and got a fairly decent part to start coming back into acting,” Williams noted in a 2017 interview. He later appeared in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) and its two sequels, as well as Father of the Bride with Diane Keaton where he played a priest. Keaton died this week of pneumonia at the age of 79.

The Hollywood Reporter

