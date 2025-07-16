Dax Shepard Posts Nude Picture of Wife Kristen Bell to Celebrate Her Emmy Nomination
Dax Shepard has posted a peculiar nude snap of his wife Kristen Bell to celebrate her Emmy nomination. Bell, 44, was nominated in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Joanne in Nobody Wants This. In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting a lightly censored image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks. “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” the actor turned podcaster‘s caption read. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow responded to the eye-popping post, writing: “Oh my God, Dax.” Actress Nina Dobrev added: “Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!" Bell reposted the image to her Instagram Stories. Shepard met the actress at a dinner party back in 2007, and they got engaged three years later. They tied the knot in late 2013. The pair have two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.