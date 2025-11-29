I Tried Daxxify, the Neurotoxin That Promises to Kick in Faster and Last Longer—Here Are My Thoughts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve been getting neuromodulators (wrinkle-relaxing injections like Botox Cosmetic or Dysport) since I was 29 and have never looked back. From softening crow’s-feet to subtly sculpting my jawline with the trending “Nefertiti lift,” these treatments have made a significant impact on both my fine lines and overall facial structure. I typically go a little heavier on dosage so I can stretch my appointments—I usually go twice a year instead of the recommended three-to-four-month cadence.

So when a few friends told me they’d switched to Daxxify, a newer neurotoxin that claims to kick in within 48 hours and last up to six months, my interest was fully piqued. For context, injectables like Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin typically take a week or two to become visible as the muscles gradually relax. Daxxify, manufactured by Revance and only FDA-approved three years ago, has already passed a major milestone: one million vials distributed in the U.S. By the time August rolled around and my Botox had very visibly worn off, I decided it was the perfect time to test Daxxify’s alleged longevity and fast onset for myself.

What is Daxxify?

Daxxify is an FDA-approved injectable neurotoxin used to temporarily smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Like its peers, it’s made from botulinum toxin, which interrupts communication between nerves and muscles to prevent repeated contraction (aka the movement that causes wrinkles).

Despite being relatively new, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and injectors have embraced it quickly. “Daxxify is a reliable neuromodulator wrinkle relaxer,” says double-board certified facial plastic surgeon and medical director of Kian Aesthetic Institute, Dr. Kian Karimi, MD, FACS. “It’s highly effective for treating wrinkles and hyperactive expressions of both the upper face and the lower face and neck. It kicks in quickly and typically lasts longer than many other neuromodulators on the market.”

He adds that Daxxify is particularly ideal for busy patients who only come in a couple of times a year or for anyone who needs fast, visible results—think events, weddings, or last-minute travel. “Some effect of the injection will typically last six months or even longer,” he explains.

Daxxify.

How Daxxify differs from Botox, Dysport, and other neurotoxins

Daxxify’s claims break down into two main advantages: Faster onset (visible results in as little as 48 hours), and a longer duration (around six months, sometimes more).

The big differentiator is its peptide-based stabilization. Most neuromodulators use human or animal proteins as stabilizers (with the exception of Xeomin), but Daxxify is formulated with a synthetic peptide, which is believed to contribute to its longevity and quicker uptake.

It’s also the only wrinkle-relaxing neuromodulator on the market that contains zero human or animal byproducts—a notable perk for vegans or anyone looking to avoid those ingredients.

My injection experience

In the past few years, I’ve alternated between Botox and Dysport (some experts recommend switching formulas occasionally to avoid potential tolerance, though the science is still mixed), but I’d never tried Daxxify.

During my consultation, Dr. Karimi examined my facial anatomy, listened patiently to my concerns, and even politely declined my request for cheek filler—a sign you’re in good hands, honestly. I shared that I’d been over-injected in my forehead in the past, which caused brow heaviness, so we opted to skip that area. Instead, we focused on my crow’s feet and glabella (the region between the brows).

For the lower face, I asked about softening chin dimpling and the “orange peel” texture, and he confirmed that Daxxify works well here. Because I also wanted a subtle lift and prevention of early jowling, he recommended a mini Nefertiti effect, using Daxxify strategically along the lower face and neck.

“I love using Daxxify for the muscles that pull down the mouth, lower face, and neck,” Dr. Karimi said. “When done well, it helps lift downturned mouths, frowns, and even improves jawline definition and neck bands.”

The injections themselves were painless—honestly, a flu shot is far worse—and the entire treatment took maybe 10 minutes. Like Botox or Dysport, there’s zero downtime. While swelling and bruising are always possible, I didn’t experience either (and I bruise incredibly easily).

My results

Within 24 hours, I saw a dramatic reduction in movement in my brows and glabella. I expected a quicker onset, but not overnight—and not this noticeably.

It’s been five months, and I still have very minimal movement in my crow’s-feet, the “11s” between my brows, and the platysma bands in my neck. My forehead has regained more movement, but since we barely treated that area, that’s to be expected.

Daxxify does cost more per unit—typically $15 to $20 compared to Botox’s $10 to $15, but because it lasts six to nine months, you may actually save money over time. Most people receive a similar number of units to Botox, with 40 units often considered the standard for full treatment.

Aesthetically, I found the results slightly less frozen than my typical Dysport results. That could be due to dosage or technique, but I also suspect it’s the product itself. The look is natural yet effective—still expressive, but smoother.

The final verdict

If you’re seeking longevity, fast results, few appointments, and a natural-looking finish, Daxxify might be the wrinkle-relaxer of your dreams.

If you prefer a stronger “frozen” look, you may like Botox or Dysport more. But for me—someone who is admittedly lazy about keeping appointments—Daxxify has earned a permanent spot in my rotation.

To help results last even longer, Dr. Karimi also recommends investing in clinical-grade skincare, especially exosome-powered formulas.

Skinceuticals SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Anti-Wrinkle Peptide Serum Formulated to mimic the wrinkle-relaxing effects of injectable neurotoxin, this peptide serum topically targets deep-set wrinkles and expression lines sans the needle. Is it going to replace your biannual Daxxify appointments? Probably not. But according to reviewers, it’s helping push back appointments and prolonging the results. Plus, this product is also supercharged with polyhydroxy acid (PHA), niacinamide, and laminaria extract to supercharge cellular renewal (aka less fine lines, brighter skin, and improved texture). See At Dermstore $ 150 Free Shipping

Plated Intense Serum This exosome-infused serum is an investment, but a worthy one. This concentrated formula is powered by the brand’s proprietary Renewosome technology, which helps to soften fine lines and improve laxity in as little as six weeks. It’s also a champion at reducing redness, eliminating scars, and lifting dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It’s expensive, but it replaces multiple serums. See At Plated $ 258

Marini Skin Solutions NeuroSmooth Serum Neuromodulators like Daxxify soften expression lines by temporarily paralyzing the underlying muscles (targeting dynamic muscle movement)—but Jan Marini’s new Marini Skin Solutions NeuroSmooth Serum takes a different (and needle-free) approach. The formula is designed to mimic the visible effects of neuromodulators when stamped into the skin during microneedling (aka MicroTox, AquaGold, etc.), helping refine pores and boost overall radiance. Instead of paralyzing muscles (no topical treatment can do that, after all), NeuroSmooth targets micro-contractions at the surface level, topically addressing fine lines, enlarged pores, and even helping extend the longevity of your injectable results. See At Jan Marini $ 198

Invo Aesthetics Rejuvenating Complex with BioBlend Technology This Dr. Karimi-approved complex is an all-in-one anti-aging powerhouse that fuses peptides, antioxidants, growth factors, and exosomes to target a wide range of age-related skincare concerns, from fine lines and wrinkles to texture. This complex also contains Honeybee Defensin-1, a potent yet gentle antimicrobial that helps combat inflammation and accelerates healing. See At Invo Aesthetics $ 285

Truology Youth Renew Multi Peptides & Longevity Serum This multi-pathway anti-aging treatment is formulated to address an array of aging concerns “from the cellular level upward.” The innovative serum harnesses next-level biomimetic peptides, collagen-boosting actives, and longevity-supporting ingredients to help foster proper NAD+ levels in the skin. The formula targets expression lines, sagging skin, texture, and more sans irritation or over-drying. See At Skin Truth $ 157

MORE FROM SCOUTED: