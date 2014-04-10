Daycare Crash Suspect Surrenders

The man that police suspect is responsible for the hit-and-run crash into a Florida daycare center that left one 4-year-old girl dead and over a dozen people injured surrendered to authorities at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. After a day on the run, Robert Corchado, 28, turned himself in at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Corchado is believed to have crashed a Dodge Durango into another car, which then crashed into the daycare center. Corchado has a history of hit-and-runs and drug offenses. The Orlando Sentinel reports that he has ties to the Latin Kings street gang and was arrested when he was just 13. Even U.S. Marshals were involved in the well-publicized manhunt to track down Corchado, who turned himself in. Cindy Williams of the Florida Highway Patrol said, "I think he listened and he did the right thing."
