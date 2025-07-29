‘Days of Our Lives’ Gives Rare Spoiler for Next Two Seasons

Days of Our Lives recently had to clarify that a big star will not be leaving the soap opera anytime soon, providing a rare sneak peek into the unreleased seasons. The announcement comes after social media rumors speculated that Suzanne Rogers, the Daytime Emmy-winning actress that plays Maggie Horton, would be retiring from the show. Rogers, 82, has portrayed Horton for five decades since 1973. A spokesperson told Soap Opera Digest that speculations “could not be further from the truth.” The show, which airs on Peacock, was renewed for two more seasons, extending the series to 63 seasons. “Maggie and Suzanne are integral to the show’s history, present storylines, and now, on the heels of our pick-up, the future! Neither are going anywhere,” the statement continued. When Rogers reflected on her fifty-year milestone in 2023 during a Soap Opera Digest interview, the legendary actress said she currently has no thoughts on retiring. “I still talk to a few people from back home and they say, ‘When are you going to retire?’ I say, ‘Well I’m still enjoying what I’m doing.’ I never thought this would be and how joyful it has been,” Rogers said.