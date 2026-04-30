‘Days of Our Lives’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death has been revealed. The actor, best known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, died at 57 on April 19 from a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to a death certificate reviewed by People. Pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy were listed as underlying causes on the document. A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage of an artery in the lung, while coagulopathy is a genetic condition where the body’s ability to form blood clots is impaired. His remains were cremated on Tuesday, the outlet reported, citing his death certificate. Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon began acting while attending the University of Southern California, where he also played college football as a tight end for the Trojans. He began his acting career with small roles on shows like Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell before transitioning to his first major role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives. Aside from acting, he worked as a producer on multiple films and fronted the band The Sleeping Masses.