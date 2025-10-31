‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
‘A SHOCK’
Days of Our Lives star Suzanne Rogers revealed that she privately fought a battle this past summer. The Emmy-winning actress, 82, disclosed a bout with Stage 2 colorectal cancer in an interview with TVInsider. It started when she felt that something “wasn’t quite right,” she told the outlet, prompting a visit to the doctor. A colonoscopy raised red flags with her physician, who then ordered an MRI, a PET scan, and a biopsy: “And the minute he said that, I knew that it was something more.” The doctor later confirmed that her fears had come true. “He said, ‘You have cancer and you have to start treatment.’ It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.’” The actress said she began treatment in June and managed to “keep it under wraps” thanks to the show’s summer schedule. She completed treatment at the end of July. “The prayers and the good wishes from my friends and my family helped me stay positive and stay on top of it and beat this,” she said.