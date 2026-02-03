Daytime Talk Show Host Announces End of Show

Kelly Clarkson is calling it quits on her TV talk show to spend more time with her children. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been running since 2019, picking up eight Daytime Emmy awards, but Clarkson announced on X that it was “not an easy decision—but this season will be my last.” She added, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.” The Stronger singer’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died in August last year. “This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on the Voice from time to time…” The 43-year-old mother of two, who rose to fame after winning the first season on American Idol in 2002, thanked fans for “allowing our show to be part of your lives.”