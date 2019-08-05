CHEAT SHEET
Dayton Shooter Kept ‘Hit List’ and ‘Rape List,’ Says Report
The gunman who killed nine people in Dayton was suspended from high school for compiling a “hit list” of those he wanted to kill and a “rape list” of girls he wanted to assault, his former classmates have claimed. Police have offered no motive for the shooting, but ex-classmates of 24-year-old Connor Betts said he was suspended during junior year at Bellbrook High School after a hit list was found in a bathroom. He was also said to have been suspended after coming to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault. “There was a kill list and a rape list, and my name was on the rape list,” an anonymous female classmate and former cheerleader told AP. “After some time passed he was back, walking the halls. ... They didn’t give us any warning that he was returning to school,” she said. Dayton Daily News reported the 2012 discovery of the alleged hit list led to around a third of Bellbrook students skipping school out of fear.