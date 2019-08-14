CHEAT SHEET
Dayton Cops ‘Divided’ on Connor Betts’ Motive or if He Knew He Shot His Sister
Dayton Police say they are divided on the motive that drove 24-year-old Connor Betts to a shooting spree that killed nine people in a lively entertainment district of the Ohio city on Aug. 4. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says investigators are also split about whether or not he targeted his 22-year-old sister Megan. The siblings had communicated in the hour between when the gunman left his sister at a bar with her friend and when the shooting began. “It’s an interesting question,” Biehl said. “We have radically different views in that regard.” Biehl added that the shooter had a “history of obsession with violence, with violent ideations, the discussion of interest in mass shootings and the expression of desire to carry out a mass shooting.” The Betts family released obituaries for their children on Tuesday, calling their daughter a “loving, intelligent and a bright young woman” and describing their son as “a funny, articulate and intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile.”