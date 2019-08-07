CHEAT SHEET
Dayton Mayor on Trump Skipping Visit to Shooting Site: Business Owners Didn’t Want Him There
President Trump visited the city of Dayton on Wednesday, but absent from his trip was a stop to the area’s Oregon District, where Sunday’s mass shooting claimed nine lives.
“I think it was a good decision for him not to stop in the Oregon District,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said. “I think a lot of people that own businesses in that district aren’t interested in the president being there. And, you know, a lot of the time his talk can be very divisive, and that’s the last thing we need in Dayton.”
Whaley previously said Trump’s rhetoric has been “painful” for the community, adding that she was “disappointed” with the president’s remarks about the shooting. During his visit, Trump met with first responders and survivors of the shooting. Dozens of protesters had reportedly gathered for Trump’s visit, but Trump only stopped at Miami Valley Hospital and did not speak publicly. He is scheduled to visit El Paso, where 22 people died over the weekend due to a mass shooting, later on Wednesday.