Dayton Mayor: Trump’s Rhetoric Has Been ‘Painful’ for Community

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley doesn’t seem to have high hopes for President Trump’s upcoming visit to her city, saying on Tuesday the president’s “rhetoric has been painful for many in our community.” Speaking in the district where a mass shooting that claimed nine lives took place, Whaley said: “I can only hope that as president that he’s coming here to add value to our community.” Whaley said she intends to tell Trump her feelings about his remarks while he’s in town, USA Today reports. “I’m disappointed with his remarks. He mentioned gun issues one time. I think watching the president over the last few years on the issue of guns, I’m not sure he knows what he believes.” Trump is scheduled to visit both Dayton and El Paso on Wednesday.