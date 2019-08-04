CHEAT SHEET

    Dayton, Ohio Shooting Victims Identified

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Bryan Woolston/Reuters

    Authorities in Ohio identified the nine people killed by a gunman on Sunday morning. Connor Betts attacked a downtown bar with a rifle before he was shot and killed by police, officials said. Before he was stopped, authorities say Betts murdered his 22-year-old sister, Megan Betts, as well as Lois Olglesby, 27, Said Saleh, 38, Derrick Fudge, 57, Logan Turner, 30, Nicholas Cummer, 25, Thomas McNichols, 25, Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36, and Monica Brickhouse, 39.