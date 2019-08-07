CHEAT SHEET
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
New Security Video Shows Dayton Gunman Inside Bar Before Shooting
Newly released security-camera footage has shed light on Dayton gunman Connor Betts’ movements right before he carried out early Sunday’s mass shooting. The video, obtained by CNN, shows that Betts spent more than an hour at Blind Bob’s bar after arriving with a woman who appears to be his sister, Megan, and a third person the network identified as Betts’ friend Charles Beard. In the video, Betts is seen entering the bar at 11:09 p.m. and leaving just over an hour later. Before exiting, he’s filmed stopping by the entrance and speaking with staff at the door. Beard and Megan Betts remained in the bar for a further 45 minutes before they are seen leaving. Around seven minutes later, at 1:06 a.m., the first calls came into 911 to report the shooting. Megan Betts was one of the nine people shot and killed while Beard was wounded.