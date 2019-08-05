CHEAT SHEET
PRAYERS AREN’T ENOUGH
Ohio Gov. DeWine Heckled With Chants of ‘Do Something!’ After Dayton Shooting
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was shouted down by a crowd of mourning Dayton residents Sunday night after a gunman shot nine people dead. DeWine, a Republican, took the stage during a vigil in the Oregon District of Dayton, the location of Sunday’s mass shooting. He was met with repeated chants of “Do something!” as he addressed the crowd. “We’re here tonight because we know that we cannot... we know that we cannot... ease the pain of those families who have lost someone,” said DeWine, almost drowned out by the chants. “We also know that we want to do something.” The Dayton gunman was 24-year-old Connor Betts. He used a .223-calibre assault rifle with high-capacity magazines during the attack, managing to kill nine people and injure at least 27 in one minute before being shot dead by police.