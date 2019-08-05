CHEAT SHEET
LAST MOMENTS
Video Shows Dayton Police Taking Down Shooter Before He Enters Crowded Bar
Surveillance video published Monday shows the 24-year-old shooter who killed nine people and injured 27 others in Ohio early Sunday being taken down by Dayton’s police force. In the video, dozens of people can be seen fleeing and running into a bar, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The shooter, identified as Connor Betts, then comes into the frame and falls in front of the building’s doors before being shot at by police. Betts was reportedly wearing military-grade body armor and carrying high-capacity magazines for his weapon. Speaking about the tragedy, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said: “While this is a terribly sad day for our city, I’m amazed by the quick response of the Dayton Police that saved literally hundreds of lives.”
At a press conference Monday, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said authorities are “not close enough at all” to determining a motive, adding “we’re not seeing at this time any indication of race as a motive.” Biehl also criticized Betts’ possession of a high-capacity firearm, and said that having that “level of weaponry in a civilian environment” is “fundamentally problematic.”