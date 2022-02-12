‘Gun! Gun! Gun!’: Fla. Cops Release Bodycam Video of Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WESH
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, released dramatic bodycam footage of officers shooting a fugitive during a traffic stop, and said it shows they tried to end the confrontation peacefully before opening fire. Officers sent a K-9 to try to get Randy Lansang to surrender after he hunkered down below the passenger seat while surrounded on Wednesday and refused to show his hands. When that failed, they tased him—and moments later, an officer can be heard shouting, “Gun! Gun! Gun!” before cops fired the fatal shots. Lansang was wanted in connection with a shooting and police were conducting surveillance on him before the traffic stop.