Cops Concerned for Safety of Missing Ex-Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is “missing and endangered,” according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. The PD shared a missing person post to Facebook Thursday morning after Bell allegedly vanished in Central Florida the night prior.

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.,” the department said in the post.

Police confirmed that the post was legitimate Thursday after rumors spread online that his reported disappearance was fake.

Since his lead role on Drake & Josh, Bell has battled several legal issues. He recently completed probation after being charged with child endangerment, and was convicted for two DUIs in 2010 and 2016.

Daytona Police urged anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.