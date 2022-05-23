D.C. Attorney General Sues Zuckerberg Over Personal Role in Cambridge Analytica Scandal
‘EXPOSED’
Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine sued Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg on Monday for his alleged complicity in not protecting Facebook users’ personal data. Racine initially sued Facebook in 2018 for allegedly enabling Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy firm, to harvest user data in 2015. The Washington Post reports that Racine recently tried to add Zuckerberg to that suit, but a judge ruled it was too late to do so; Racine, however, argued that Zuckerberg’s personal accountability was realized only after scouring thousands of previously undisclosed documents, leading to Monday’s additional suit. “This unprecedented security breach exposed tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, and Mr. Zuckerberg’s policies enabled a multi-year effort to mislead users about the extent of Facebook’s wrongful conduct,” he said in a press release. “This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions.”