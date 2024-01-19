D.C. Bar Charges Pro-Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous’ Election Lawsuits
SHOULD’VE KNOWN
D.C. Bar investigators filed charges on Friday against three lawyers who pursued legal challenges to undermine the results of the 2020 election, Politico reports. Juli Haller, Lawrence Joseph, and Brandon Johnson were part of Sidney Powell’s campaign to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Haller was involved in the “Kraken” lawsuits, which attempted to undo Joe Biden’s victories in several swing states. Johnson joined in many of these lawsuits as well. The bar investigators charged that Haller and Johnson “knew or should’ve known these lawsuits were frivolous.” Meanwhile, Joseph was involved in a suit aimed at forcing former Vice President Mike Pence into certifying Trump as the winner of the 2020 election. Investigators have charged him with lying to courts about the existence of a “competing slate” of pro-Trump electors in Arizona.