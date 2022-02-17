D.C. Cop Suspended for Allegedly Passing Info on to Proud Boys Leader
PEN PALS
A lieutenant on the Washington, D.C. police force has been suspended while the agency investigates his alleged communications with the leader of the Proud Boys, The Washington Post reports. The department is probing alleged improper communications between Shane Lamond, a veteran officer of 22 years, and Enrique Tarrio. Though Tarrio described their correspondence as professional to the Post, he also said Lamond would notify him of the locations and movements of counter-demonstrators during Proud Boys marches. The Proud Boys’ public appearances have been characterized by street fights and other violence. Tarrio said, “He was just a liaison officer for when we held rallies… I only told him, ‘We’re coming into town and we’re going to hold this protest.’ That’s as far as the relationship went.”