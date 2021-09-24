D.C. Cop Charged With Murder for Black Man’s Moped Crash
LONG AWAITED
A veteran Washington, D.C., cop was indicted for murder on Friday after a Black man who was trying to elude police crashed his moped into a van. The rare charges come nearly a year after Karon Hylton died in an incident that sparked fresh protests against racism and police brutality. Terence Sutton, who has been with the department for 12 years, was indicted for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. A supervisor, Andrew Zabavsky, was also charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy but further details weren’t yet available.
Sutton was among a group of cops who tried to stop Hylton for riding a Revel moped on a sidewalk without a helmet. Police initially said it was unclear if the officers were chasing him, which would have violated a policy prohibiting D.C. cops from starting pursuits for minor traffic violations.