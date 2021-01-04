DC Cops Tell Descending MAGA Hordes: Guns Banned From Jan. 6 Pro-Trump Protest

Read it at Fox 5
President Donald Trump previously promised that this week’s MAGA protest in Washington, D.C. will be both “big” and “wild.” Perhaps for that exact reason, city police have told protesters that they can’t bring their guns along. The protest is set for Wednesday, Jan. 6—the day Congress will meet to certify Trump’s election defeat once and for all—and Trump supporters are expected to voice their repeatedly disproven theory that the vote was rigged. FOX 5 reports that notices have gone up throughout the capital telling people that firearms are banned until this Thursday.