    D.C. Cops to Charge Turkish Agents Who Beat Protesters

    D.C. Police on Thursday will announce charges against 12 of the Turkish security agents who brutally beat protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington in May following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s White House meeting with President Donald Trump, a U.S official told the Associated Press. Though the agents have all left the United States, seven will nonetheless be charged with felonies and five with misdemeanors, a U.S. official told the news wire. Washington’s mayor and police commissioner will formally announce the charges at a Thursday news conference.

