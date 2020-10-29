CHEAT SHEET
D.C. Cops Who Pursued Black Moped Driver Before Fatal Crash Suspended
The four police officers who attempted to pull over Karon Hylton-Brown just before his fatal moped scooter crash in Washington, D.C. last week have been put on non-contract leave, according to NBC4 Washington. Cops reportedly pursued the 20-year-old in attempt to pull him over for not wearing a helmet while riding on the sidewalk. Hylton-Brown then crashed into a passenger vehicle and died. While D.C. police are allowed to perform traffic stops, they can’t engage in pursuits over traffic violations. “We have very clear policies about no chasing. It should be obvious by now. Why? Because chases can be dangerous,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Demonstrators have since taken to the streets to protest the death.