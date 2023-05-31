D.C. Court Agrees to Hear Challenge Over Prince Harry’s Visa
‘IMMENSE PUBLIC INTEREST’
A Washington, D.C. court has agreed to hear a case filed by a conservative think tank to unseal Prince Harry’s U.S. immigration records after the Duke of Sussex came clean in his memoir Spare about dabbling in cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelics. The Heritage Foundation argued there is an “immense public interest” in Prince Harry’s visa documents and will battle it out with the Department of Homeland Security in a hearing on June 6. Past drug use can justify denying someone a visa in the U.S., and the organization wants to find out whether Harry lied on his application when he was asked if he’d ever taken drugs before—or if officials made an exception. “Did DHS in fact look the other way, play favorites, or fail to appropriately respond to any potential false statements by Prince Harry?” The Heritage Foundation said in a statement Tuesday. The think tank previously failed in their attempt to make his records public after a court struck down a Freedom of Information Act application.