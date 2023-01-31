DC Execs ‘Fully Supportive’ of Ezra Miller Amid Criminal Investigations

CHEAT SHEET
Despite DC’s major transformative period, cutting Batgirl in post-production and letting go of stars Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson, the superhero franchise executives are all in on Ezra Miller, still. DC Studios boss Peter Safran said he isn’t concerned with Miller’s avalanche of criminal investigations as they’re making “enormous progress.” “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now,” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter as DC gears up to launch The Flash this June. Earlier this month, Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing in a Vermont home in a plea deal that kept them out of jail.