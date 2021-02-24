D.C. Fox Anchor Suspended for Tweeting He Was ‘Annoyed’ Obese People Get Vaccine Priority
YOU’RE THE NEWS
An anchor for a Washington, D.C. Fox station has been suspended after he tweeted he was “annoyed” that obese people were being prioritized for the coronavirus vaccine. Fox 5 reporter Blake McCoy wrote, “I’m annoyed obese people of all ages get priority vaccine access before all essential workers. When most stayed home, we went into work everyday last March, April, May and everyday since putting ourselves & loved ones at risk. Vaccinate essential workers. Then obese.” McCoy seems to include himself in the essential worker category as a TV journalist, though COVID-19 guidelines do not align with that assertion. His station WTTG told the New York Daily News he had been “suspended pending further review.” McCoy later deleted his tweet and wrote, “I truly regret my words and want to apologize,” but he followed up with: “I deleted because, frankly, who has the time to argue with strangers on the internet.”