D.C. Inspector Investigates Trump Hotel Over Apparent Defiance of Mask Mandate
FOLLOWING THE RULES?
President Donald Trump appeared in the lobby of his Washington, D.C. hotel this week to greet Republican North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn. Neither of them, according to a video from Cawthorn’s Instagram, wore masks as a coronavirus preventative, despite the president’s recent switch to recommending them. In response, the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration sent an agent to inspect the hotel Wednesday and determine whether the business was following Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order that people in hotel lobbies cover their faces and maintain six feet of distance from one another. The agency found no violations during the inspection and can only issue citations for failures to follow policy that inspectors see in person.