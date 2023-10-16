D.C. Judge Slaps Trump With Partial Gag Order

A federal judge on Monday officially issued a partial gag order on former President Donald Trump, preventing him from haranguing witnesses, court employees and prosecutors in the federal case surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Any violation of the order may result in sanctions—including fines, additional terms for his pre-trial release or even incarceration.

During a fiery hearing in D.C., Judge Tanya Chutkan unloaded on Trump for his repeated declarations that any attempt to stifle his public attacks was a violation of his First Amendment rights.

“This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses,” Chutkan said. “This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”

“His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify public servants who are simply doing their jobs,” she added.

It was just one of many heated back-and-forths between Chutkan and Trump’s legal team, who at one point argued that the former president’s speech could not be constrained because of his ongoing presidential bid: “Every single issue that relates to this case also has political issues,” Trump attorney John Lauro said.

“He does not have the right to say and do exactly what he pleases. Do you agree with that?” Chutkan asked at one point.

“100 percent,” Lauro responded.

Under the limited order, however, Trump will remain free to disparage the Washington D.C. jury pool, President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice, despite prosecutors lobbying for both subjects to be included in the gag order.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.