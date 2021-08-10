D.C. Man Flaunts New Machine Gun on Instagram, Promptly Gets Arrested: Docs
OPSEC GENIUS
A D.C. man took to Instagram Live last Saturday to show off a 9mm handgun that had been converted to fully-automatic fire. What he apparently didn’t know was that the D.C. Metro Police were among those watching. According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in D.C. federal court, the weapon Ryan Parker was handling in the livestream was modified with a “giggle switch,” which effectively turns a semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun. Cops recognized Parker and figured out his location, arriving on the scene “within minutes” of the broadcast, the complaint states. There, they encountered Parker and found “in plain-view, a handgun with a drum magazine on the driver’s seat” of a car Parker was seen in during the Instagram video. “The firearm was determined to be an unserialized 9mm Personally Manufactured Firearm, commonly referred to as a ‘ghost gun,’” and was “loaded with one round in the chamber and 36 rounds in the attached drum magazine,’” says the complaint. Parker does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment.