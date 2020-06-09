D.C. Mayor: We Had to ‘Defend Our Borders’ from Trump’s Troops

Trump sent in goons from the Bureau of Prisons, and National Guardsmen from as far away from Utah to take over her town. Then he attacked her on Twitter.

In Episode 15 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson what it was like to be under siege from the President of the United States — and how she tried to resist.

“We have spent the last week trying to defend our borders, defend our autonomy, and make sure protesters could be in the city peacefully,” Bowser says. Then the “siege” of Lafayette Park happened.

“We don't really know for sure who was in charge, who gave the order, what the chain of command was,” she says. What she does know is that she was attacked by the President on Twitter and he lost: “Not to sound like I'm in the kindergarten, but he started it.”

Molly also talks about the GOP’s ability to “seize defeat out of the jaws of defeat” and the two reveal the spin job that Trump hopes will save him from election doom.

“He thinks this is going to be the sort of secret sauce, the magic that's going to undo the fact he has plunged this country into epidemiological cultural, social, and economic chaos,” says Rick.

Plus, Trump’s “just the tip” excuse; deep state ninjas; and Rick’s secret past as a NASCAR driver.

