D.C. police are on the lookout for 36-year-old Kristin Sherman and her infant daughter, Freedom Kayla-Rose Sherman, who have been missing since Dec. 29.

Police said Sherman was last seen pushing the 3-month-old in a black Greico brand stroller in the 5000 block of D Street.

Sherman was described as five-foot-four and between 140 and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes, long red hair and a scar on her upper lip.

Residents were urged to call 202-727-9099 with any information on the pair.