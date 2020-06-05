D.C. Park Police Issue Reality-Denying Statement on Aussie Journalist Attack
The Washington, D.C., Park Police issued a statement Thursday claiming officers had good reason to assault two Australian journalists who were covering George Floyd protests: “They were reporting from a very dangerous area.” Park Police attacked the 7 News Australia journalists, Amelia Brace and Tim Myers, on Monday in an incident that was captured on video and happened while police were clearing Lafayette Square with tear gas so President Donald Trump could pose for a photo with a Bible. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation into the assault. Though officers can be seen pushing and punching the journalists, the statement reads that the reporters were reporting “from in the middle of violent protesters” and “may have fallen.” And despite holding a large camera, a microphone, and visible press badges, the statement says the journalists were “not readily distinguishable from the violent protesters that were being cleared out.” The Park Police placed the two officers involved on administrative duties as it investigated.