D.C. Police Attack Australian Reporters While Charging Into Peaceful Protesters
A pair of Australian reporters were attacked by Washington, D.C. police on Monday when authorities charged into a group of peaceful protesters ahead of President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden speech and subsequent photo-op.
Just moments before the president delivered a speech promising to stop “acts of domestic terror,” police used tear-gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to clear demonstrators from Lafayette Park–a move that was eventually revealed to have been designed to clear room for Trump walk over to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op.
In footage captured by local station WJLA, 7 News Australia reporter Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were hit by officers as they pushed into the peaceful gathering. After one officer whacked Myers with his shield before briefly pinning him against a stone wall, another officer took a swing at Brace with a baton as the pair ran off.