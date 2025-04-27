The man charged with stealing the Gucci purse of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is in the U.S. illegally, according to a new interview given by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Speaking with NBC News, Ed Martin said that the man charged with stealing Noem’s purse from a D.C. restaurant last weekend is in the country illegally, but that the theft is not believed to be politically motivated or a response to Noem’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. Martin told NBC, “There is no indication it was because of that... [F]rankly, it was a nice-looking purse.”

The theft occurred last Sunday night at The Capital Burger, a restaurant in downtown D.C. Noem’s designer bag, containing $3,000 in cash, was stolen by a man in dark clothing and a surgical mask.

When asked why Noem was carrying so much cash on her person, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin explained, “Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren. She was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts.”

A man was arrested in connection with the theft on Saturday, but a second suspect, who Martin says is also in the country unlawfully, is being sought by law enforcement. As a result of the immigration status of the suspects, ICE is now involved.

Martin told NBC, “President Trump’s direction to us is we charge these folks that are here illegally and we prosecute them, as well as deport them when need be, you know, as soon as that can happen.” He added, “What I can tell you is he won’t be back on the streets in America.”

A similar theft took place three days prior just two blocks from The Capital Burger at the Westin Hotel restaurant. Police investigating the case contacted the woman whose purse was stolen from the back of her chair and asked if she was also involved in politics, which she is not.

On The VINCE Show podcast earlier this week, Noem discussed the theft, telling host Vince Coglianese, “It was kind of shocking, actually, because it was sitting right by my feet... He hooked it with his foot and dragged it a few steps away and dropped a coat over it and took it.”

She concluded, “It tells me that this happens all the time to people, and that they live in communities where this is a danger.”

Noem has made a name for herself as part of the Trump administration, pushing his hardline policies against undocumented immigrants. Her (so far) brief tenure as DHS Secretary has been marred by significant errors, including messages sent incorrectly telling U.S. citizens to “self-deport or else” and the wrongful deportation of several lawful residents, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to El Salvador.