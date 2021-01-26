D.C. Riot Suspect Was 2019 ‘Sexy Farmer’—but Only 4th Place
FADED GLORY
Before Jan. 6, Jordan Revlett’s claim to fame was as the fourth-place winner of the 2019 “She Thinks Her Farmer’s Sexy” contest, sponsored by Owensboro, Kentucky, insurance agency Ohio Valley Insurance. But now the 22-year-old will be known for something else entirely. Revlett was picked up Monday by agents from the FBI’s Louisville Field Office and charged with unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct in connection with the Capitol riots. Revlett’s Twitter timeline is packed full of pro-Trump messages, but a post in 2019 referenced a happier time. “I’d like to thank everyone that voted for me, almost 8,000 votes,” Revlett wrote after being honored by the community for his lantern jaw and ripped physique. “This started as a contest, but it turned into much more than that for me. It turned into my friends and family making sure that I got what I wanted and I really couldn’t appreciate anymore [sic] than I do.”